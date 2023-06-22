'Oasis of green' from Leamington wasteland marks birthday
A community woodland created by volunteers is to mark its 10th birthday with craft, tours and storytelling.
Foundry Wood, Leamington Spa, opened after teams, led by Achieving Results in Communities (ARC), spent 18 months clearing scrubland near the railway.
Supporters said it has since hosted "hundreds of events and activities", including toddler sessions, youth mentoring and theatre performances.
The Princes Drive site will host an afternoon of activities on 24 June.
Chair of the Friends of Foundry Wood Kristie Naimo said it was hard to believe it had been 10 years, but a "wonderful community resource" had been created thanks to ongoing support and donations.
Ms Naimo said it allowed people to enjoy "a feeling of calm" in woodland on the edge of Leamington.
"Our wellbeing sessions have become a lifeline for people, a lot of healing can take place in this oasis of green," she said.
It was also open as a safe space for people to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Ms Naimo added its success was especially thanks to many dedicated volunteers who looked after the woodland behind the scenes.
"This includes volunteers opening the woods for people to use during the day, and closing at night so that wildlife can use the space," she said.
"In this way, we are able to share this fantastic natural resource with many animals, birds and other wildlife."
Since it opened, volunteers have built an outdoor classroom and wooden climbing frame, restored a pond and installed a railway goods wagon.
Last year Foundry Wood was given a 15-year lease by Network Rail to use adjacent land The Sidings.