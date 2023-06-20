Woman pleads guilty to killing grandson, 5, in Coventry
A grandmother who killed her five-year-old grandson by stabbing him has pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.
David-Mario Lazar died from a stab wound at his home in Poplar Road, in Earlsdon, Coventry, on 25 January 2022.
Elena Anghel, 51, appeared at Warwick Crown Court on Tuesday.
The judge was told how Anghel, a Romanian national, had a history of mental illness and had been treated for psychotic and depressive disorders.
The prosecution had accepted her not guilty plea to a charge of murder.
David-Mario's parents, Cristina and Dorinel, had previously described him as "the most beautiful child in the world".
The court had heard they were not aware of any continuing mental health issues.
Anghel is expected to be sentenced later.
