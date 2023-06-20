King approves Bishop of Coventry's appointment as Dean of Windsor
- Published
The King has approved the appointment of the Bishop of Coventry to the Deanery of Windsor Castle.
The Right Reverend Dr Christopher Cocksworth said it would not be easy to move on from the diocese he had served since 2008.
"It is a great honour to have been appointed to take on this ministry with the particular responsibilities it brings," said Bishop Christopher.
He is due to take up the post in November.
As dean, he will become spiritual head of the King's Free Chapel of St George at Windsor Castle, one of the monarch's residencies.
He replaces the current dean, the Very Reverend David Conner, who is retiring after serving at the site since 1998.
Bishop Christopher said he was not expecting to leave Coventry until his retirement from full-time ministry, but that it had been a "great joy and privilege" to serve the area.
"The people of Coventry, Warwickshire and our slice of Solihull, together with all our church communities, church schools, chaplaincies, our remarkable cathedral and all our partnerships with so many other churches, charities, faith communities and organisations, will always remain in my heart," he said.
Educated at Manchester University, the bishop, who is married and has five adult sons, was ordained priest in 1989.
"Our diocese has taken many forms since its origins 1400 years ago and God has seen us through many changes," he said.
"I have been strengthened over these months since I was first approached for my new work with the biblical promise that 'the one who calls you is faithful, and he will do this'."
The appointment was announced by the Prime Minister's Office.