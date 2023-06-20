Woman and boy, 16, arrested after man's body found at Coventry flat
A woman and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's body was found at a flat.
Police were called to Bowness Close in Coventry at about 15:30 BST on Monday and found the 74-year-old man inside.
The 43-year-old woman and the teenager were in custody while West Midlands Police's investigation continued into the death.
Officers remained at the scene on Tuesday to carry out further enquiries, it said.
