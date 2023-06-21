Pupils to recreate first ever rugby match to mark 200th anniversary
Students will be stepping back in time to recreate the first game of rugby to mark the 200th anniversary of the sport.
Rugby School pupils will re-enact the first time, according to folklore, the sport's pioneer William Webb Ellis took the ball and ran with it on the same pitch on which he played.
It is part of a day of celebrations in Rugby - the birthplace of the sport.
The event is taking place at the school on Saturday.
The re-enactment is set to show key moments from the sport's history including the introduction of the first caps, the first woman to play rugby in 1884 and the first Rugby World Cup.
All proceeds from the day will be donated to charity.
The event also marks the 40th anniversary of the Wooden Spoon children's charity, which will receive half of the donations, with the rest being put into the school's 1823 Bursary Fund.
