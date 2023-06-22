Woman and boy, 16, charged with murdering man found at Coventry flat
A woman and a 16-year-old boy have been charged with murdering a 74-year-old man whose body was found in Coventry.
Michael Brady was discovered after police were called to Bowness Close on Monday afternoon.
Antoinette Sheppard, 44, and the teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have jointly been charged with murder.
They are set to make their first appearance at Coventry Magistrates' Court later.
