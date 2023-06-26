Books, comedy and science festival for all ages
A three-day festival for fans of books, comedy and science is to take place at a Warwickshire university.
The Resonate Festival will take place between 5 to 8 July at the University of Warwick.
The free event, for all ages, will include a number of speakers, performances and outdoor activities.
Dr Kerry Baker at the University of Warwick said there "would be something for everyone" and "plenty of fun" for visitors who attended the festival.
"After a jam-packed year of events both on campus and across Coventry and Warwickshire communities, we are thrilled to be hosting a huge celebration with an incredible range of speakers and activities to explore and enjoy," she said.
"We can't wait to welcome everyone on what is set to be a brilliant three days."
A number of talks with experts and university professors will take place on 5 and 6 July, including a talk by Gavin & Stacey co-creator Ruth Jones.
The Resonate Day Out on 8 July will kick off with comedy for children aged six and above, with science sessions for children aged eight to 12 set to run later in the afternoon.
Indoor and outdoor activities will include Lego engineering, circus skills and read-along sessions, also set to take place at the Warwick Arts Centre.
Visitors can register for general admission tickets to the festival online.
