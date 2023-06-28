Lease extension for threatened Coventry music venue
- Published
A music venue in Coventry which pleaded for financial help from its supporters has been given a new three-year lease.
Managers who took over the Arches Venue in Spon End just before the Covid pandemic said it had been a "constant struggle to get back into the black".
Earlier this month they said they might close if they could not meet their landlord's revenue requirements.
But on Tuesday they announced they had hit their targets and were given the lease extension.
The venue said that during the pandemic they were able to get some help from the government, but that had been slowly depleted.
Licensee Chris Randall also estimated he had lost about two-thirds of its business because of nearby roadworks saying sometimes only 20 people turned up, when normally he would expect about 100.
On 15 June the venue made an appeal to its supporters, saying: "We have been informed that we have to generate a certain amount of revenue within the next couple of weeks or we will close."
They asked people to try to get to upcoming shows and buy a couple drinks.
'People power'
After raising the money requested by the landlord the venue said it was a proud moment for all.
Mr Randall said it had also been made possible because business partners had injected more money to reduce its arrears ahead of the deadline.
But he also thanked his customers, who raised just under £1,000 with an online fundraising page, for their support and said it had been an example of "people power".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk