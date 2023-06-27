Sophie Turner's Warwick fundraiser for childhood theatre
Hollywood actress Sophie Turner is hosting an event at the theatre where she trained as a child to help raise funds for a new roof.
Ms Turner, who rose to fame in the Game of Thrones series, will return to Playbox Theatre in Warwick on Sunday.
The US-based actress started attending the organisation's weekly storytelling sessions when she was three.
Volunteer fundraiser Lucianne Allen said a total of £250,00 was needed, with the roof "beyond repair".
"As soon as you get a bit of rain it's pouring through," she added.
Volunteers have so far raised more than half the amount needed to reroof the Dream Factory venue, which was built on Stratford Road in 1997 following Playbox's successful £2.7m lottery bid.
When it opened, it was Europe's first purpose built arts complex for young people.
Emily Quash, who has been a director of Playbox Theatre since 1999, said the organisation saw youngsters as "individuals".
"Young people come here for all sorts of diff reasons, whether they want to pursue a career in the arts, or they simply want to generate their own confidence," she said.
Hollywood star Ms Turner, who has also appeared in the X-Men film franchise, developed talents in a number of disciplines at Playbox, said Ms Quash.
"From an early age Sophie showed great aptitude in circus and in particular in aerial. She's a fantastic trapeze artist," she said.
Ms Turner, who is currently filming ITVX drama Joan in the West Midlands, will appear in conversation on Sunday with Lena De Casparis from Elle Magazine.
The event starts at 16:30 BST, with tickets costing £50.
The theatre will also host a free family auction and BBQ on 9 July.
