Funding agreed for new Rugby Welsh club pavilion
A rugby club in Warwickshire is to get a new pavilion after a council approved £300,000 of funding.
Rugby Welsh RFC will also put forward £100,000 to help pay for the facility at the council-owned Alwyn Road park in the town.
The club currently operates out of a single-storey building at the recreation ground.
Improvement works will also be made at a local athletics track.
A Rugby Borough Council report states there is an aspiration to create a space within the development for community use.
The £334,700 council funding has been collected from housing developers specifically for the project, said the council.
A further £16,700 was also assigned to improvement works at Rugby Athletics Track.
Home to Rugby & Northampton Athletics Club, the running track was replaced last year with the hammer cage floor and shotput fan area set to complete the refurbishment.
