Swarms of flies in Warwick infesting homes - residents
Swarms of flies have been infesting several homes in parts of Warwick in recent weeks, residents say.
Several residents on Tachbrook Road, in Heathcote, said they had been plagued with an infestation of the flies for the past six to eight weeks.
One resident said there had been about 30 on average in one area of a room at a time.
Warwick District Council said it was investigating and would send an officer to visit the affected area.
Heather Clatworthy, who lives in the area, told BBC CWR the "horrendous" problem had been getting worse despite homes and surrounding environments having been kept spotless.
"It's just been getting worse and worse and there's just so many flies," she said.
"They're all over the house, you could have about 30 on average in each room, no matter what you do and how clean you keep your house."
She described how the flies, which she said had caused issues for the past six to eight weeks, had also crawled over people as they had slept.
Another resident said the flies meant they had to keep doors shut at their house during summer.
"We've started putting up nets so they don't come through that," a resident explained, "but they always find their way don't they."
A spokesperson for Warwick District Council said it was "making a thorough investigation of information it has received from local residents through social media and other channels about a widespread problem with flies in the Tachbrook Road and Heathcote area".
"The case has been assigned to an officer who will be visiting the area affected at the earliest opportunity," they added.
