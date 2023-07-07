Permanent memorial to road traffic victims opens in Warwickshire
- Published
A public memorial to all those killed or seriously injured on a county's roads is set to be unveiled later.
Commissioned by Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership (WRSP), it is thought to be the first of its kind.
The Hartshill Hayes Country Park site, in north Warwickshire, will offer a "peaceful location" to remember family or friends affected by a road crash, said the partnership.
It will help raise awareness of the people who needlessly die, it added.
It is thought to be the first permanent memorial of its kind in the country.
Police and crime commissioner and WRSP chair Philip Seccombe said: "It is so important that we never forget those lives lost or injured in a collision and can honour their memories.
"Every person harmed in this way is one too many and this is something as a partnership we are working hard to try and change, encouraging safer road use for all."
Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership has also created an online space where you can leave a tribute to someone lost in a road traffic collision.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk