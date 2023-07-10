Exhibition to celebrate Coventry's South Asian heritage
A free exhibition is to be held in Coventry celebrating South Asian heritage and culture.
What We Wore: Stories of South Asian Textiles has been curated by Coventry-based artist Hardish Virk and is inspired by his collection of artefacts documenting the South Asian experience in the city since World War II.
It will open at St Mary's Guildhall, Coventry, on 22 July.
A free programme of events is also to be held.
The archive, The Stories That Made Us, run in conjunction with arts charity Coventry Artspace, includes audio recordings and writings of Mr Virk's late mother, the author, activist and broadcaster Jasvir Kang, as well as clothes, jewellery and photographs.
The exhibition and associated events will run through South Asian Heritage Month.
"The social, cultural and political influence of South Asian textiles and fashion is global and this exhibition will allow us to share some of this conversation while showcasing incredible pieces, each item rich with history," said Mr Virk.
The exhibition "speaks directly to the history of the Guildhall," Niamh Carlton from the venue said.
She said it was home to "the oldest tapestry still in situ in Britain", which she described as a "channel for storytelling".
"We want to encourage artists to draw inspiration from this archive, which documents Coventry's South Asian stories in so many ways, and celebrates their influence on British art and culture," added Mandy Chillery, executive director of Coventry Artspace.
A textile upcycling event will run on 22 July, with talks by Mehru Fitter, an influential figure in sharing Coventry's multicultural history, on 5 August and 2 September.
The 700-year-old Guildhall reopened last year following a £5.5m restoration.
