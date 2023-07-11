Body armour that helped save a life given to back to defence firm
A body plate which helped save the life of a Ukrainian soldier has been presented back to a defence firm.
Ukrainian ambassador Vadim Pryzstaiko handed the decorated item over during a trip to thank staff at NP Aerospace in Coventry.
The company has been manufacturing life-saving armour for the conflict for more than a year, he said.
About 90,000 sets of body plates have so far been sent to Ukraine.
His visit was to thank staff responsible for manufacturing the armour and more than 86,000 helmets along with vehicles delivered in support of the Ukrainian effort.
Artists in Ukraine have been decorating the plates, all of which saved a soldier's life, with icons which had "almost spiritual significance," he said
"This is just our way to say thank you to the company, to the people making these things," he added.
Chair of the company, James Kempson, said in return for the art it would be donating a further £30,000 worth of armour.
"Sometimes when you're making something you forget that it's got a purpose, and in this case the purpose is to save somebody's life," he said.
"And that specific plate that has our label on the back, it has the batch number and serial number - we'll be able to find out the exact people that have touched that plate."
