Fundraising event in memory of heroic teenager who died saving children
A fundraising event is due to take place in memory of a Coventry teenager who died saving children from the sea.
Callum Baker-Osborne died in Poole, Dorset, in July 2021 when he went to the aid of his young nieces and nephews who got pulled out to sea by a riptide.
The 18-year-old was last seen trying to hold a seven-year-old girl's head above water and a coroner described him as "heroic" at an inquest into his death.
The day will include a charity football tournament to support the RNLI.
Callum's twin brother, Ryan Baker-Osborne, said the family had been inspired to support the rescue service after visiting the team who had searched for him.
"They explained how much it affected them as people," Ryan said.
Mr Baker-Osborne said as well as the football tournament there would be stalls and activities for children.
He said his aunt was also due to complete a 30 mile (48km) run from Leicester to Coventry on the day and people were being generous in their support of the appeal, including the rugby club, which was supporting the event.
A similar day in 2022 raised £4,700 for the RNLI.