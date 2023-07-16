Woman seriously injured after car rammed in Coventry hit-and-run
A woman has been seriously injured after the car she was travelling in was rammed by another vehicle.
The passenger, in her 30s, was in a Seat Leon which was hit by a BMW on Aldermans Green Road in Coventry just after 21:00 BST on Saturday.
Disorder then broke out between the occupants of both vehicles, said West Midlands Police.
It is thought she was then driven at by the BMW and possibly also hit by a Ford Focus, before both vehicles made off.
She was taken to hospital suffering potentially life-changing leg injuries.
Another woman, in her 20s, suffered facial injuries and was treated at the scene.
Police say extra officers are patrolling the area and talking to residents and efforts to trace the vehicles involved were ongoing.
Witnesses have been urged to come forward.
