M40 Warwickshire: Man arrested after two people die in motorway crash
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving after two people died in a motorway crash.
The incident involved a van and a Ford Fiesta shortly after 18:00 BST on Saturday between junctions 16 and 15 of the M40, near Warwick in Warwickshire.
A 31-year-old woman and a man aged 28, who were in the car, died at the scene, police said.
The 36-year-old van driver was arrested and remains in police custody, said Warwickshire Police.
The stretch of the southbound carriageway closed while an investigation was carried out reopened on Sunday morning.
Police want to hear from anybody who saw the collision or what happened beforehand.
