Warwick schoolchildren robbed and threatened with knife
- Published
Three teenage boys were robbed at knifepoint in a Warwick park.
The three were stopped by a second group of teenage boys in St Nicholas Park at about 15:30 BST on Monday.
They are reported to have been threatened with a knife, Warwickshire Police said, before their bikes were stolen and the assailants rode towards Emscote Road.
Insp Alex Hunt, of the Warwickshire force, said the children were unhurt but the robbery had been "frightening".
"We understand that this has caused a great deal of shock in the local community and I would like to reassure them we've started a comprehensive investigation," he added.
Police are carrying out "reassurance patrols" in the area and asking people who witnessed or have videos of what happened to get in touch.
"We're aware there is speculation about the incident on social media and we know there were a lot of other people in the area at the time," added Insp Hunt.
In a message to parents posted on Facebook, Myton School said its pupils had been targeted and that one of the assailants had carried a "large knife".
The school urged pupils to avoid the park after lessons and for anyone with information to contact police.
