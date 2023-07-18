'No evidence' who stabbed Fidel Glasgow in Coventry disorder
An inquest has heard there is no evidence to identify who stabbed a man outside a Coventry nightclub moments after mass disorder.
Fidel Glasgow - grandson of The Specials singer Neville Staple - was 21 when he was fatally wounded in 2018.
He was hurt following a 17-man brawl that broke out near Club M in the city.
Coventry Coroner's Court was told circumstances were so unclear, it was not even possible to rule out whether the wound was self-inflicted.
A narrative verdict was recorded.
Tuesday's proceedings heard that another man, referred to as Bobby, was treated for serious stab wounds following the events.
The court was told that Bobby had been chased by a group including Mr Glasgow.
Giving evidence, Det Insp Ian Comfort, of West Midlands Police, said the man had been interviewed under caution as a suspect but was later ruled out after CCTV showed he could not have caused Mr Glasgow's injury.
CCTV footage shown to Coventry area coroner Delroy Henry appeared to capture Mr Glasgow holding an implement in his right hand, and then swinging his right arm in the direction of Bobby.
Shortly afterwards, Mr Glasgow, from Hillfields, Coventry, was seen to stagger to the right and collapse, with 16 other people in close proximity.
Mr Henry was told the footage did not depict the item in Mr Glasgow's hand clearly or show the event in which he sustained his injury; a wound about two inches (5cm) deep.
The coroner considered written evidence from a forensic pathologist that it was not possible to state whether the fatal wound was inflicted by a third party or Mr Glasgow himself, or whether it was accidental or deliberate.
Mr Henry said: "The evidence as I have it is that there is no evidence about what precedes this stab injury, other than a general melee.
"The CCTV doesn't capture what actually it was or how it came to be that he sustained a stab injury. In simple terms, how it came about is inconclusive."
A total of ten men, including award-winning Coventry-based rapper Pa Salieu, have been convicted of violent disorder or possession of offensive weapons and jailed for their parts in violent scenes on Hertford Place and nearby streets on the day in question.
Salieu's sentence of 33 months in December 2022 related to an attack on a man shortly after the fight in which Mr Glasgow was fatally stabbed.
Salieu - who was named the BBC's Sound of 2021 - was cleared of a count of violent disorder relating to the mass brawl minutes prior to Mr Glasgow's death.
Mr Glasgow's mother Melanie Staple described her son as someone who was "quite bubbly" who "just wanted to look after people".
"It was just me and him growing up and he could be a bit of a handful, but he had a really big heart," she told the inquest.
