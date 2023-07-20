Coventry couple fundraising for bereavement suite after losing twins
A couple are fundraising for a dedicated bereavement labour suite to help other parents cope with the loss of their babies.
Emma Fellows gave birth to stillborn twins at University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) in June.
Her sons, Freddie and Frankie, had died during the pregnancy at 22 and 34 weeks.
A UHCW spokesperson said it appreciated the efforts of fundraisers in helping to improve the experiences of families.
Ms Fellows said she would never forget the experience of having to give birth to her dead sons naturally while other parents celebrated nearby the births of their own healthy babies.
"That is the most painful thing to do," she said, "and I'll never forget having to do that, and walking out the hospital without my babies," she said.
"I've never felt so broken and it's time the hospital make a change."
Work to create a dedicated area at the hospital has already begun, a spokesperson for UHCW said.
The room, set to open in the autumn, will be sound-proofed to offer a private, quiet space.
A stillbirth - when a baby is born without signs of life after 24 completed weeks of pregnancy - happens in about one in every 200 births in England.
At an earlier scan, Ms Fellows and her husband Jordan were told the first twin, Freddie, had developed a problem with his brain, before he died at 22 weeks.
The second twin, Frankie, was being monitored, before another scan found he had died at 34 weeks.
The twins were delivered stillborn at the hospital on 18 June.
'Amazing' midwife
"It was such a hard and complex thing to do," Ms Fellows told BBC CWR.
She said she was supported by an "amazing" midwife and support workers who held her hand during the birth.
But she had given birth in the maternity unit alongside other expectant mothers, who were delivering healthy babies.
Tracey Brigstock, chief nursing officer, said the hospital had listened to feedback and had understood how "important" the new facility was.
"We do all we can to support families when they experience the death of their baby," she added.
