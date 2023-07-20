Brothers convicted of murdering man after Coventry funeral
- Published
Three brothers are among five men convicted of murdering a 52-year-old fatally stabbed after a funeral.
Haji Choudhary Rab Nawaz, 52, died after an attack in Coventry linked to a family feud on 2 October 2022.
His brother was also hurt but survived.
Adam, 21, Hasnian, 24, and Hasham Razaaq, 23, all from Halesowen, were convicted, along with Jenaid Mahmood, 19, and Faisal Mohammed, 30, from Birmingham after a seven-week trial at Warwick Crown Court.
Det Insp Nick Barnes, from West Midlands Police, said: "This was excessive violence which tragically led to the death of a much-loved father.
"These five men acted together and it seems to have stemmed from an ongoing feud between two families."
The police force said Mr Nawaz and his brother had been followed to their nearby parked car after the funeral at a mosque in Durbar Avenue and attacked by the group, who were armed with weapons.
They tried to drive off, but only got a short distance before seeking help back inside the mosque.
The car was smashed up following the stabbings.
West Midlands Police said although Mohammed had stabbed Mr Nawaz and Adam Razaaq had stabbed his brother, all five defendants had been jointly involved in the violence.
The five fled to different parts of the country following the killing, but were tracked down and also convicted of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
Adam, Hasnian and Hasham Razaaq, all of Long Lane; Mohammed, of South Road, and Mahmood, of Markby Road, will all be sentenced at a later date.
