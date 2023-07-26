Man in his 30s dies following two-car crash near Rugby
A man in his 30s has died following a crash between two cars on a country lane.
West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Longdown Lane, in Willoughby, near Rugby, at around 14:43 BST on Tuesday.
One man who was found in a critical condition was confirmed dead at the scene, the ambulance service added.
Warwickshire Police said officers reported having cause to speak to the man before the collision.
The case has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
A second man was assessed by ambulance crews but did not require hospital treatment.
The force have appealed for information and dashcam footage.
