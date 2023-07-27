Welford-on-Avon waste fire after truck damages overhead power lines
A fire involving about 20 tonnes of waste that was caused by falling power lines has been tackled.
The blaze on Long Marston Road in Welford-on-Avon started at Wednesday lunchtime after a truck hit overhead lines, Warwickshire Police said.
Residents were told by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service to keep doors and windows shut overnight because of "considerable" smoke.
Two fire engines have been there overnight damping down.
The fire service confirmed the power lines had fallen on to the waste and they anticipate being at the scene the rest of the day.
