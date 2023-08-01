Inflatable walk-through sculpture opens at Warwickshire park
- Published
A giant inflatable walk-through sculpture has been installed in a Warwickshire park.
The Timisien Luminarium is described as a "monumental labyrinthine network of columns, tunnels and pods".
Visitors to Compton Verney art gallery and park, between Wellesbourne and Kineton, would be able to explore 20 colourful domes and pods making up the piece, said designer Architects of Air.
The 40m (130 ft) installation opens on Monday until Sunday 6 August.
"The Luminarium is half the size of a rugby pitch and each of the domes immerses people in a unique environment," the company said.
The installation is open from 10:30 to 16:30 BST each day.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk