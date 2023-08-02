Major A45 Coventry works set to disrupt road, rail and bus travel
Drivers as well as bus and rail passengers are being warned their journeys may be disrupted by major roadworks around Coventry this week.
A stretch of the A45 between Stonebridge and Allesley will be closed in both directions from 03:00 BST on Thursday for a bridge lift.
The five-day works are part of the upper Eastern Green development.
During the closures there will be signed diversions in both directions via the A46 and A4177.
The road is the main arterial route connecting Coventry with Birmingham and also one of the main access routes to Birmingham Airport and the NEC campus.
The eastbound A45 will be closed from the A452 Stonebridge roundabout to the Pickford Way roundabout at Allesley, said Transport for West Midlands (TfWM).
While the westbound A45 will be closed from Pickford Way, including the slip road at Pickford Way to Millisons Wood.
The road is set to reopen at 06:00 BST on Monday.
Although train services are not directly impacted by the bridge lift, due to the proximity of rail stations to junctions along the traffic diversion route, travel times to the these train stations may increase:
- Berkswell
- Warwick Parkway
- Kenilworth
- Canley
The X1 bus route, which operates between Coventry and Birmingham, will be diverted along with the 82 service between Coventry and Solihull.
More information about bus disruption can be found on the TfWM website.
The 435-acre (176-hectare) development is set to deliver more than 2,250 homes by 2039.
