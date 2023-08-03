Land train to offer short trips this summer around Coventry park

Land TrainCoventry City Council
The War Memorial Express train will offer a tour of the park during the holidays, the council said
By Alice Cullinane
BBC News, West Midlands

A land train is set to arrive at a park in Coventry this summer.

The attraction will offer short trips around The War Memorial Park during the summer holidays, the city council said.

A portable temporary golf course, which opened in the park in March, will remain until the end of 2024, they added.

"These new attractions are a great addition to the many free activities that visitors can enjoy," councillor Abdul Salam Khan said.

Land trains, which are sometimes referred to as road trains, are a series of linked carriages on wheels which are pulled by a motorised unit.

They are often found at tourist attractions and seaside resorts.

