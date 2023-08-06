Coventry service marks anniversary of Hiroshima bombing
A service of remembrance at Coventry Cathedral on Sunday marks the 78th anniversary of atomic bombs being dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Organisers said the annual service was part of Coventry's "continuing work for peace and reconciliation".
More than 266,000 people were killed on 6 and 9 August 1945, but it is thought 526,000 survivors have since died of their exposure to the weapons.
Mr Yasuyuki Okazaki from the Embassy of Japan is a guest of honour.
He will share messages of greeting with Coventry's Lord Mayor, Jaswant Singh Birdi, at the event.
'Future for humanity'
The Rev Canon Mary Gregory said: "This service is not just about remembering the terrible loss of life in Hiroshima and Nagasaki 78 years ago, vital though that is.
"It is also about committing ourselves to work for a better future for humanity.
"We look back in order to look ahead with determination to build a culture of justice and peace."
Coventry - devastated by aerial bombings in World War Two - has been building links with Hiroshima, and in 2021 sent a certificate of continuing friendship to Hiroshima City Council.
The cathedral's Fellowship of Reconciliation also awarded a prestigious Coventry Cross of Nails to the people of Hiroshima for their contribution to world efforts for peace.
