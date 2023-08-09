Grants scheme to celebrate Coventry guildhall reopening anniversary
- Published
A community grants scheme has been set up, to mark a year since the reopening of Coventry's 700-year-old guildhall.
The building, which was built in 1342 and visited by Mary Queen of Scots among others, was restored at a cost of £6m in 2022.
Community grants of up to £8,000 will be on offer, for projects inspired by or hosted at St. Mary's Guildhall.
The city council said the aim was to establish "a long-lasting relationship with Coventry's history".
Totalling £30,000, the grants pot has come from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
The city council suggested projects bidding for the cash could range from exhibitions and performances to workshops and displays.
Last year's renovation included improvements to accessibility, the creation of digital interpretation facilities and the conservation and redisplay of the Coventry Tapestry, believed to be among the oldest of its kind in Britain.
The closing date for grant applications is 15 September.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk