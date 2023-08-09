New powers for council to fine Coventry drivers
New traffic cameras are to be switched on in Coventry this autumn after the city council was handed powers to fine motorists.
The move approved by the Department for Transport in a bid to tackle traffic offences.
They include illegal U-turns and stopping in yellow box junctions.
Unlike penalties from average speed cameras, councils can keep the money from these fines to reinvest in the area's transport network.
However, the move was not about the local authority making money, councillor Pat Hetherton told the BBC.
"Safety in particular is paramount here. Those signs are there for a reason, and when people ignore them, quite clearly there is a problem," she said.
"The thing is we'll keep traffic moving, because it should ease congestion, it's about improving air quality, and it's about people being safe.
"Make sure that you work with us on this and you won't be penalised in any way."
Offences will be captured using cameras and the first four areas to be monitored in Coventry will relate to illegal right turns.
The technology will be installed at the junctions of Walsgrave Road and Briton Road; Foleshill Road and Arbury Avenue; Stoney Stanton Road and Cambridge Street; and Radford Road and Laurence Saunders Road.
Enforcement is due to begin in the autumn, but motorists should receive warning letters for a first offence, the council said.
After that, government guidance says drivers could face fines ranging from £20 for lower-level penalties paid promptly, up to £105 for late payment of higher-level penalties.
Nearby Walsall Council announced in July it was also successful in applying for the new powers and would enforce them from September.
Warwickshire County Council told the BBC it was still considering whether to apply.
