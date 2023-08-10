Leamington Spa murder probe after man fatally shot
A man has died after being shot in Leamington Spa.
He was found seriously injured near to the junction of Clemens Street and Ranlagh Terrace at about 03:00 BST, police said.
The man, in his late 20s, was taken to hospital where he was confirmed dead.
A murder investigation has been launched. Warwickshire Police said it was believed the man was shot on Frances Havergal Close shortly before he was found.
A post-mortem examination was due to take place, the force added.
A road closure was put in place at both ends of Ranlagh Terrace, and near the junction with Frances Havergal Close.Ch Insp Faz Chishty said: "We recognise the concern this incident, which is believed to be isolated, may have caused the local community and want to reassure them that a full investigation is under way."
Members of the public have been told to expect a heightened police presence in the area while officers carry out inquiries.
