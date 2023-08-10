Marlene Doyle: Man convicted of killing partner at their flat
- Published
A man has been convicted of murdering his partner in a "vicious and savage attack" at their home where her body lay undiscovered for up to five days.
Patryk Skupinski, 37, of Shakespeare Street, Coventry, was found guilty of killing Marlene Doyle, after a trial at Coventry Crown Court.
The 32-year-old's body was found after she had not been seen for a number of days and a relative became concerned.
West Midlands Police said she suffered domestic abuse before her death.
Ms Doyle was found with significant head injuries at a flat on Shakespeare Street on 20 January 2022 and post-mortem tests established she had most likely died up to five days earlier.
Police said officers found that after the murder Skupinski was in contact with Michal Lada, 40, of Rogers Road and Kinga Rybacka, 27, of Blythe Road, Coventry.
The force said the pair had gone to the flat on 16 January before allowing Skupinski to hide with them for three days.
Skupinski's mother, who made inquiries about helping her son leave the country, then kept him hidden for two days at her home, where he was arrested, the force said.
Hanna Skupinski, 59, of Winterton Road, Birmingham, and Skupinksi's two friends were all found guilty of assisting an offender.
During the investigation, officers found Ms Doyle had suffered domestic violence over a period of time before her death.
Her mother Gloria, said: "Marlene's story should act as a warning to all women and men who find themselves within such relationships, and who choose to remain and keep quiet in the hope that the situation will improve."
She said her daughter was "killed at the hands of a wicked man whom she loved and trusted".
Skupinski is due to be sentenced on 6 October.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk