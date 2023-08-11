Four arrested over Leamington fatal shooting
Four people have been arrested as part of a murder inquiry following the fatal shooting of a man in Leamington.
The victim, in his late 20s, died at hospital, after being found wounded in Clemens Street at about 03:00 BST on Thursday.
It was believed he was shot in Frances Havergal Close, Warwickshire Police said.
Two men and two women have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.
The force said it had arrested them in Leamington and Warwick on Thursday evening.
Ch Insp Faz Chishty, local area commander for South Warwickshire, said: "We know the victim was in Kelsey's... [on Wednesday] afternoon and evening with four other people.
"We're keen to speak to anyone who was in the bar during this time."
The force said it would continue to have a presence in the area over the coming days.
