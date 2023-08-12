Coventry course offers playing chance to hopeful rugby pupils
A new teaching programme could be a potential route for teenagers into professional rugby union, a sports club says.
The 34-week course was launched by Coventry Rugby FC and Coventry College for 18-year-old male students.
It is aimed at sixth form and college leavers to develop their sport and coaching skills, the organisations say.
Coventry Rugby head coach Alex Rae said it could also be a way of the students ending up playing rugby for a living.
"If someone comes on this programme and excels, I am not frightened to give them their chance in our first team in the Championship," he said.
The further education programme will include classroom learning at the college and teaching from staff at the club in areas such as coaching, as well as strength and conditioning work.
Those who complete the course will get a diploma in sport and physical activity, the college said.
Mr Rae said the scheme aimed to make students better rugby players.
"They will be surrounded by first team players and coaches and within a pathway that is a proven route already taken by players like Tom Ball and Fin Ogden who are currently within our senior squad," he added.
