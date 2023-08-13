Ben Daly: Fifth arrest in shooting murder inquiry
A fifth person has been arrested as part of a murder inquiry after a man was shot dead in Leamington Spa.
Ben Daly, 30, died in hospital after he was found with a gunshot wound near the junction of Clemens Street and Ranelagh Terrace on Thursday morning.
A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, Warwickshire Police said.
Two men and two women who were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder have been released on bail.
Mr Daly's relatives earlier paid tribute to the "much-loved" son and father, who had "brought so much love and laughter to us all."
Police believe Mr Daly was shot in Frances Havergal Close shortly before he was found at about 03:00 BST.
Officers have renewed an appeal for witnesses to come forward.
Det Ch Insp Teresa McKenna said: "Our investigation into Ben's tragic death continues at pace, and we hope that this fifth arrest provides some reassurance to the community that a full investigation is underway.
She said police would like hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage of Frances Havergal Close or Ranelagh Terrace from around the time of the shooting.
"Our thoughts continue to remain with Ben's loved ones at this difficult time," she added.
