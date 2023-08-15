Coventry Music Museum recognised as top attraction for ninth time
A museum dedicated to celebrating a city's music legacy has been given a tourist award for the ninth time.
The Coventry Music Museum won the TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice award for best things to do in the city.
The museum, run entirely by volunteers, opened in 2013 and features exhibits from homegrown bands such as The Specials and The Selecter.
The site is run entirely by volunteers. Curator Pete Chambers BEM said working there was a labour of love.
In May, a music fan launched a fundraiser to buy lyrics penned for The Specials' first single for the museum.
A TripAdvisor spokesman said the award demonstrated the museum had provided great experiences to those who matter most - the guests.
