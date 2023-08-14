Warwickshire police officer made up details about crash
- Published
A police officer who fabricated evidence after failing to record an accident properly has been found to have breached professional standards.
Henry Hopper was a response officer in Warwick when he deliberately ignored evidence to fabricate a story about how a collision happened, police said.
He resigned from Warwickshire Police after a complaint was raised.
A panel said it was a serious dereliction of duty and he would have been dismissed.
Det Supt Jill Fowler said "It's a serious dereliction of duty for an officer to fail to accurately record and report details of a crime."
"To then proceed to fabricate details, negating the need to do any further investigative work, shows a lack of integrity which falls far below the high standards we expect of our officers and staff."
The force standards panel found that after fabricating the story about how the collision happened Mr Hopper falsely attributed and recorded a statement regarding the driver's initial comments.
After a complaint was raised he then falsely claimed that he had made enquiries to trace the driver and the vehicle that failed to stop.
Mr Hopper will be placed on the College of Policing barred list.
The outcome is subject to an appeals process.
