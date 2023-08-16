Coventry school drama gets two more series
Filming has started for two more seasons of a BBC school drama set in Coventry.
Phoenix Rise follows a group of young outsiders returning to mainstream education after being excluded from school.
Locations in and around the city will be used, including the former Further Education campus, Henley College.
Sarah Muller, who commissioned the series, said it was "strongly rooted in the West Midlands".
She said it was a "drama which is not afraid to tackle some of the difficult issues that teens face today whilst also capturing the friendships and humour of teen life".
The first season was launched on BBC iPlayer in March. Season two is due to be released on the same platform in September.
The filming currently under way is for 20 episodes which will make up seasons three and four.
The show was created by Perrie Balthazar and Matt Evans, and the majority of the cast from series one and two are returning.
