Warwickshire bus drivers set to strike in pay dispute
Bus drivers in Warwickshire are to start open-ended strike action over a pay dispute, a union says.
Up to 300 drivers for company Stagecoach had rejected a pay rise of 7.8% for the first year and 4.5% plus £100 for the second, Unite said.
The rise was due to start from July when the real inflation rate was 11.3%, making the offer a substantial real-terms pay cut, the union added.
The BBC has contacted Stagecoach for comment.
According to Unite, member drivers, who are paid £14 an hour and operate from depots in Nuneaton, Leamington Spa and Stratford-upon-Avon, are set to strike on 5 September for an extended period.
Stagecoach controls 87% of the bus network in Warwickshire, with routes also extending into Coventry, Unite said.
Unite regional officer Sulinder Singh said: "The all-out strike action will inevitably cause severe disruption to bus passengers throughout Warwickshire but this dispute is directly a result of Stagecoach's refusal to make an offer which meets our members' expectations.
"Stagecoach needs to stop prevaricating and return to the negotiating table with a fair pay offer."
