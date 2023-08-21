Seventh person arrested in fatal shooting probe
A seventh person has been arrested after a man was fatally shot.
Ben Daly, 30, was found wounded in Clemens Street, Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, at about 03:00 BST on 10 August and later died in hospital.
The latest suspect, a 43-year-old man, remains in custody on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.
Warwickshire Police has appealed for information about a black Audi A3 as part of the investigation.
Six people have been arrested in connection with Mr Daly's death, five were detained on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and one on suspicion of murder.
The four men and two women have been released on police bail while inquiries continue.
"The investigation continues as we work to bring justice for the loved ones and friends of Ben Daly, who was shot to death in an incident that has left the town shocked and appalled," said Det Insp Collette O'Keefe.
Mr Daly's family said he was "much-loved" and "brought so much love and laughter".
