Attempted murder arrest after Coventry park stabbing
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in a Coventry park.
The victim, a 47-year-old man, remains in a serious condition after being found with stab wounds in Gosford Green Park, Binley Road, just before 03:10 BST on Sunday.
The suspect, also aged 47, is in custody after being detained in the city centre.
It is believed to be an isolated incident, police said.
Ch Insp Dave Amos said: "We'll have increased patrols in the area over the coming days in and around St Michael's Ward to provide reassurance."
