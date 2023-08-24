Coventry students forced to find new accommodation
- Published
Students in Coventry have been forced to find new homes just weeks before the new term, with the operators of a block of flats changing its use.
On Tuesday, it was announced Apollo House in Coventry would no longer be open in September and could be turned into temporary accommodation.
Agent Essential Student Living said 28 students were affected.
It said it was working to find them alternative accommodation and all had been offered new places.
The firm, which works as a managing agency for the landlord, said it was "no longer financially sustainable" to operate the 161-room site.
Plans to turn the block into temporary accommodation, including for homeless people, were registered with Coventry City Council earlier this month. They are yet to be granted permission.
The building could also possibly be used to house vulnerable adults and children under a partnership with a national charity, which Essential Student Living said would "fill an identified shortage and ensure the building continues to serve the local community".
The news comes weeks before the start of term, but it has not been confirmed when students learned of the decision.
Rooms at Apollo House were added to RightMove last month, according to the website.
In a statement, the company said: "The landlord for Apollo House informed us that the building will not be opening to students in September. This decision is beyond the control of Essential Student Living.
"In recent years, the building has struggled to compete with newer and more modern student accommodation, and it is no longer financially sustainable to operate the building for the next academic year.
"Our team has informed all 28 students of the landlord's decision, offering them alternative accommodation at our other Coventry properties and returning all payments made to us".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk