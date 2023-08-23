Police officer filmed men in toilets and showers
A former police officer has been jailed for voyeurism after he filmed men in public toilets and showers.
Birmingham Crown Court heard 28 videos of men were found on Alexander Hindmarsh's phone when it was examined.
He had filmed them at service stations in Tamworth and Hopwood Park, near Bromsgrove, and other places in the West Midlands over two years.
The 32-year-old was sentenced to 19 months in prison on Wednesday after earlier admitting voyeurism.
Hindmarsh, of Dulverton Avenue, Coventry, resigned from West Midlands Police after committing the offences between December 2020 and November 2022.
He pleaded guilty to charges of observing and recording persons doing private acts. The court heard his claims in police interviews of "consensual voyeurism" were absurd lies.
The hearing also heard he had been on a "fast-track" route to the rank of inspector.
The constable, who was on annual leave, had been caught after a victim spotted him using his phone to film over the wall of a toilet cubicle at Coventry's Cannon Park Shopping Centre, the court heard.
Judge Dean Kershaw said the offences were carried out for Hindmarsh's sexual gratification.
"I have watched each and every one of the exhibits. It is absolutely obvious that these people are not consenting," he said.
He added that he believed Hindmarch had thought the he would not get caught which is why he continued for so long.
Hindmarch was ordered to sign the sex offenders register.
