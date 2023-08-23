Coventry student built drone to deliver a bomb for Islamic State, court told
A PhD student was designing and building a drone capable of delivering a bomb for terror group Islamic State (IS), a court has heard.
Mohamad Al-Bared was a supporter of the group and the device was found in a bedroom at his Coventry home when he was arrested in January.
The University of Birmingham student had filled in an IS application form, Birmingham Crown Court heard.
He denies engaging in conduct in preparation for terrorism.
The 26-year-old mechanical engineering graduate was arrested at the same time as a raid was carried out at the home he shared with his parents on Kare Road.
Several devices were seized and analysed and a 3D printer was also found at the property, which could be used to make parts for the drone, prosecutor Michelle Heeley KC said.
'Deliver a bomb'
"He says he is not responsible for filling in the application form, but we say how else has it got there?" Ms Heeley asked.
The drone was shown to jurors and Ms Heeley said it had landing gear and a small digital camera.
"It had all the components required for it to fly," Ms Heeley said.
"We suggest it was being manufactured to deliver a bomb... to fly into IS enemy territory and deliver a chemical weapon or some other kind of device."
Ms Heeley alleged that written material found on an electronic device saying the idea for the drone was "somewhat inspired by the design of the Tomahawk missile", was Mr Al-Bared "reporting back to someone about what it is that he is doing".
It included references to fuses, mechanical detonators and an "explosive" head.
"What drone for legitimate use needs an explosive head?," she said.
"What does need an explosive head is a drone that has been designed on a missile."
Ms Heeley told the jury: "The only reasonable conclusion you can reach is you can be sure that he was preparing for acts of terrorism."
Mr Al-Bared, who had also set up a UK-registered company to help plan for future foreign travel, denies a single charge covering the period between 1 January 2022 and 31 January 2023.
The trial continues.
