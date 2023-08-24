Man dies after Coventry park stabbing
A man who was found stabbed in a park in Coventry at the weekend has died, police have said.
Marvin Warmington, 47, was discovered seriously injured in Gosford Green Park, on Binley Road, just before 03:10 BST on Sunday.
He died in hospital on Tuesday. His family described his "infectious energy" and said he was "treasured by all who knew him".
A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
West Midlands Police said he remained in custody for questioning.
In a tribute released by the force, Mr Warmington's family said he was "an incredibly loved father, son, brother and uncle".
"We have all been left with a piece of us taken along with him."
Police said the attack was believed to be an isolated incident, although reassurance patrols would continue in the area.
A 47-year-old man has been bailed while investigations continue.
A woman, 35, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has now been released and will face no further action, officers said.
