Coventry bus driver hailed as unsung hero for helping man having seizure
- Published
A bus driver hailed as an "unsung hero" for helping a man suffering a seizure at a bus stop says it was "just a normal thing to do".
Kiran Parker, 30, was driving the number 15 bus through Coventry on Tuesday evening when he saw a man on the roadside who looked unwell.
Recognising he was suffering a seizure, Mr Parker stopped his bus and got off to help others hold the individual up.
"If you see someone like that I think you just go to help them," he said.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said the patient was treated by paramedics and did not wish to go to hospital, so was was given advice before being discharged at the scene.
Coventry resident Mr Parker, who started working for National Express in April, stopped his bus by the Belgrade theatre on Upper Well Street about 18:00 BST to pick up passengers.
While waiting, he spotted two young men supporting an "elderly man" behaving in an unusual way.
Mr Parker, whose sister has epilepsy, quickly recognised the signs of a seizure, and immediately parked up and got off to help.
'In safe hands'
"I prevented him from falling on his face," he said.
"There were other people there too and they also helped - it wasn't just me.
"But because of my sister, I had a rough idea of what to do."
With a full bus, Mr Parker left the scene after a few minutes once reassured the man was adequately supported, and with ambulance crews on the way.
"I had to get back to my journey, but I was confident that the man would be in safe hands as he had at least two people with him," said Mr Parker.
"As I left town I [saw] the ambulance racing to the man's aid on the other side of the road, which made me feel happy [he] would be given the right care and treatment."
Those who helped have been hailed "unsung heroes" on social media, which Mr Parker said he was surprised by.
"I can't believe it's gone so far - it's just a normal thing to do, but it's a good feeling to help someone. I just hope he's okay," he added.
'Fast actions'
An anonymous bystander wrote on Spotted Coventry City they had "saved this man's life".
"If he had fallen on the ground, he would have smashed his head as it took all four (there was another gentleman also) to keep him from falling," the person said.
Jamie Green, operations manager for National Express Coventry, said the firm was very proud of Mr Parker.
"Without hesitation Kiran stepped up to assist when he noticed a gentleman feeling unwell as he was about to board our 15 service.
"He then stayed with the gentleman until the paramedics arrived, before calmly carrying on in service.
"We commend Kiran's fast actions and we all look forward to welcoming the gentleman back onboard with us when he's feeling better."
