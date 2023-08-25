West Midlands Police launches 24-hour Coventry operation
Police say they are carrying out an "intensification day" operation to crack down on issues blighting Coventry communities.
Operation Advance from West Midlands Police covers 24 hours on Friday.
Measures involve executing warrants, "knife sweeps" and road safety operations, alongside work to address anti-social behaviour.
The force said it would be sharing live updates, video footage and photos of the operation online.
It added it was working alongside partner agencies such as the council and Trading Standards throughout the day.
Ch Supt Pete Henrick said in a message to communities: "The focus of this intensification day is to work together to deal with things we know matter to you.
"We want to show we're listening and taking action."
