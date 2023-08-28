Nuneaton man's mountain-climbing and cycle challenge for brother
A man will aim to climb two mountains and cycle 180 miles in memory of his brother.
Luke Sidwell from Nuneaton will cycle in between climbing Scafell Pike and Snowdon in Wales on 7 September.
He aims to complete the challenge three days later on his brother Scott's birthday, who died from glioblastoma brain tumour last year, aged 27.
Mr Sidwell said they were "very close" adding: "I feel like I have not only lost my brother, but my best friend."
"There was only 11 months between us and we were in the same year at school, people often thought we were twins," Mr Sidwell said.
His challenge is inspired by his only sibling Scott, who died less than a year after being diagnosed with the tumour.
Scott, who owned a robotics engineering company, was originally from Warwickshire but lived in Fulham, London, with his wife.
He underwent radiotherapy and chemotherapy, however the cancer was so aggressive he eventually lost the ability to walk and the cancer spread to his spine.
"Treatment was brutal on Scott. He had physical side effects but remained as positive as he could," Mr Sidwell said.
Mr Sidwell, also 27, wanted to take on the physical challenge as his brother was very active.
"Scott was a lot fitter than I ever was, he did marathons, mud runs and ran rings round many on a football pitch. I wanted to do something that he would be proud of."
Mr Sidwell has set up a JustGiving page with the aim of raising £2,000 for Brain Tumour Research.