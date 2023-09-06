Coventry theatre and health group offer social prescribing
A theatre has teamed up with local health professionals to offer sessions aimed at improving wellbeing.
Social prescribing includes referring people to a range of non-clinical services, such as activity groups, debt management advice, employability skills workshops and volunteering.
The monthly events will be held at Coventry's Belgrade Theatre.
Arts organisations would also be taking part, sharing information about workshops and events, the theatre said.
The sessions will be facilitated by the Coventry and Rugby GP Alliance.
"Traditionally if a person has a health issue, they might visit their GP and it will be looked at in a clinical way," said Angela Hunt, from the organisation.
"Social prescribing will look at the whole picture of a person's life," she said.
The theatre's chief executive Laura Elliot added: "What we have at the Belgrade is an absolute wealth of workshops for all different ages, all different abilities, and people that come from different backgrounds and environments."
The sessions will be held from 11:00 until 13:00 on 7 September, 5 October, 2 November and 7 December.