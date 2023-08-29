Man taken to hospital after hazardous gas incident in Nuneaton
- Published
A man has been taken to hospital after reports of a hazardous substance at a bank.
A branch of Santander in Nuneaton was shut after ten people complained of feeling unwell after inhaling gas, the fire service said.
West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the Newdegate Street site shortly before 12:30 BST. Part of the town centre is cordoned off.
Fire crews remain at the scene helping to ventilate the property.
It said staff had arrived to find the "presence of hazardous gas and an unpleasant smell throughout" the three-storey building.
The man was taken to George Eliot Hospital in a stable condition, said the ambulance service.
The remaining nine patients, six women and three men, were assessed and discharged at the scene, the trust added.
A Santander spokesperson said: "During routine works at our Nuneaton branch earlier today a potential safety issue was detected and as a precaution the branch was closed.
"We are sorry for any inconvenience this causes our customers."