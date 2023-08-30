Murder charge over Coventry park stabbing
- Published
A suspect has been charged with murder after the death of a man found stabbed in a park in Coventry.
Marvin Warmington was discovered seriously injured in Gosford Green Park, Binley Road, at about 03:10 BST on 20 August.
The 47-year-old died two days later and his family said he was "treasured by all who knew him".
Arhin Tutu, 21, was charged with his murder and will appear at Warwick Crown Court on Friday, police said.
A 22-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday and remains in custody, officers added.
In a tribute released by West Midlands Police, Mr Warmington's family said he was "an incredibly loved father, son, brother and uncle".
"We have all been left with a piece of us taken along with him," they added.
